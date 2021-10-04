More than 10,000 Latvians have signed up to an initiative that forces people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 to pay for their treatment if they have not received the vaccine in advance.

Signatures were collected on the Latvian Social Initiatives Portal, while the law states that Parliament is obligated to study any initiative that collects 10,000 signatures.

The initiative indicated that the cost of a single vaccine is 400 times less than the price of treating a severe case for a person who did not receive the vaccine, adding that at the present time, taxpayers pay these costs.

She added that 97 percent of people admitted to hospitals with severe injuries are not vaccinated.

It is reported that less than 50 percent of the Latvian population has received the vaccine against the emerging coronavirus.