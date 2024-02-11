The video game of The Last of Us It is well known for one element, and that is the spread of a disease that occurs with contact with the fungus known as cordyceps, which begins by lodging in its host and then making it violent and losing all its reasoning. Many fans of this franchise think that everything is real, but they do not imagine that there are people who even consume this product inside, which they mention has a flavor that anyone would like to try.

This mushroom in Chinese territory is considered a delicacy, it can even be used for medicinal purposes, so it is quite difficult to obtain, not because of expeditions, but the price is not cheap at all, averaging $1,000 Euros. per Kilo purchased. So having the pleasure of enjoying a soup with the ingredient is for few people, but for those who have had the pleasure it is fascinating, and somewhat contradicts what we saw in the video game, since it is really not harmful.

