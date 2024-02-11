The video game of The Last of Us It is well known for one element, and that is the spread of a disease that occurs with contact with the fungus known as cordyceps, which begins by lodging in its host and then making it violent and losing all its reasoning. Many fans of this franchise think that everything is real, but they do not imagine that there are people who even consume this product inside, which they mention has a flavor that anyone would like to try.
This mushroom in Chinese territory is considered a delicacy, it can even be used for medicinal purposes, so it is quite difficult to obtain, not because of expeditions, but the price is not cheap at all, averaging $1,000 Euros. per Kilo purchased. So having the pleasure of enjoying a soup with the ingredient is for few people, but for those who have had the pleasure it is fascinating, and somewhat contradicts what we saw in the video game, since it is really not harmful.
Here is a description of this plant:
Cordyceps is a genus of fungi that includes numerous species. One of the best known is Cordyceps sinensis, which has been traditionally used in Chinese medicine for centuries. This fungus parasitizes insects and other arthropods. Cordyceps infection causes the fungus to grow inside the insect's body, eventually killing it, and then emerges from the insect's body as a stem-like structure.
In terms of potential health benefits, Cordyceps sinensis has been investigated for its possible adaptogenic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. It is believed that it may have positive effects on stamina, energy and immune function. However, it is important to note that research into the benefits of cordyceps is still a developing area, and more studies are needed to fully understand its effects and effectiveness.
In addition to its use in traditional Chinese medicine, cordyceps supplements are available on the market and consumed in various forms, such as powder, capsules, or liquid extracts. As always, it is recommended to consult with a health professional before incorporating supplements into your diet, especially if you have pre-existing medical conditions or are taking other medications.
So, when you think about cordyceps again, keep in mind that it is a delicacy among the plants of the earth, and the only creatures affected by it are ants, which consume part of their brain as a defense method.
Via: NG
Editor's note: It would be very strange to consume these mushrooms, but a soup wouldn't be bad either, even if it's just one time. Of course, it is quite particular that a fictitious product has scared the players, and now they do not want to associate with this specific specimen.
#country #consume #mushroom
Leave a Reply