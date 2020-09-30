What mother could her own family deprive her of breastfeeding her baby? Simangaliso Abigail Ncube was born in 1981 in Sasedza, Tsholotsho district, a rural area of ​​Zimbabwe. There, 20 years later, she gave birth to her only daughter. They were both healthy. “But after the delivery, some relatives said that I was not allowed to breastfeed my baby,” she recalls. It is albino. Fortunately, other family members supported her and she was able to take care of her little girl.

As Ncube explains with excessive knowledge of the facts, in his community, both albinism and different types of physical or mental disability are considered to be caused by witchcraft or perhaps a punishment ironically called “divine”. Millions of people face barriers around the world, but in Zimbabwe the difficulties are compounded by the aforementioned social stigma, exacerbated in the case of women and girls by gender marginalization. This is in addition to the scarcity of resources in a country that ranks 150th out of 189 countries in the report on the Human Development Index (with a score of 0.5 out of 1).

“As a child, I walked 20 kilometers a day to and from school. Despite my low vision, I didn’t have glasses or the sun protection I needed, now I have skin cancer ”, she says by phone. She never knew her father, and was abandoned by her daughter’s when she became pregnant, “because her family did not accept that she was with an albino.”

In 2007, at age 26 and with the help of a charity, she began working as a cleaner at her district hospital and her quality of life improved greatly. But the “most wonderful” day of her life is considered recent, last December, during the act of. International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Harare, the capital of the country. “Participating on my own and speaking in front of so many people, UN agencies and members of Parliament, it was incredible,” she says proudly.

Ncube is one of the beneficiaries of the program Advancing the Rights of Women and Girls with Disabilities in Zimbabwe, funded by the United Nations Multi-Donor Fund for Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD, for its acronym in English) and implemented by three UN agencies (UNESCO, UNDP and UNFPA), in collaboration also with UNICEF, UN Women, the Zimbabwean Government and local NGOs. Among the objectives of the project, it stands out to change the discourse and especially empower women and girls in the country.

Officially, the prevalence of disability among the Zimbabwean population is 7% (around one million people), but according to the UN, some studies indicate that it may be higher. In this regard, Raviro Chakaamba (Buhera, 1984), director of the Department of Disability of the Ministry of Public Services, Labor and Social Welfare, recalls that the cyclone in March last year – which caused more than 700 deaths in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi– The number of people with this condition increased, and also mentions the high number of traffic accidents, many with the same consequence.

Punishment from god

Chakaamba confirms the distorted vision of disability in some areas: “In many communities they identify it with different causes, such as witchcraft, demons and punishments from God.” “And the challenges are more complex for women and girls in marginalized areas. As in other countries, they face the intersection of marginalization, discrimination and violence, ”adds Maria Gomes do Valle Ribeiro, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zimbabwe.

Hence the priority of changing the discourse on this issue, amplifying the voice of its protagonists. Like Elisa Ravengai (Mberengwa, 1974), president of the National Federation of Organizations of People with Disabilities. As a child, Ravengai had educational adaptations for her blindness and was able to graduate in Art, to later become a high school teacher. Later, she continued her university studies and specialized in development and disability, the latter area that she claims to be approached from the perspective of human rights, “not from punishment or charity.”

It is the same approach that has been defending the Honorable Joshua Malinga (Imsiza, 1944), advisor to the Office of the President of Zimbabwe. Within two years, polio (or, again, “witchcraft,” according to his community), made him lose the ability to walk. His childhood was spent “crawling [no tenía silla de ruedas], and helping take care of the animals ”, in a rural area and in a family in which his father had six wives and 41 children.

But when he was 12 years old, he moved to live in a downtown Jairos Jir Association. There, Malinga started by fixing shoes, but was also able to study and eventually became an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.

Among many responsibilities, Malinga was president of the organization People with International Disabilities, as well as mayor of Bulawayo (the second largest city in the country, with around two million inhabitants). “The situation is improving, but we still need more support so that we can fully participate in life, and change our mentality,” he assures before confirming that, as he himself suffered in his childhood, stigma is still a present reality in many communities .

To combat it, the UN project is developing, among other activities, workshops to train Zimbabweans’ skills as activists. Among them is Ncube, who participates in the Albinos Association of Zimbabwe and the organization Women and Girls with Disabilities in Development. And Chakaamba, who last September represented Zimbabweans in the Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace, in Angola, and that proclaims: “There are still few people with functional diversity in leadership positions, we must strive to improve political participation and ensure compliance with the commitment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development promoted by the UN: ‘No leave no one behind. ‘

Campaigns are also being carried out to raise awareness against negative cultural rules, as well as workshops in the communities against these harmful practices. In addition, another part of the project focuses on improving access to health services, social protection and justice for women with disabilities who are victims of gender violence, and the modification of laws to adapt them to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. In total, some 3,000 people have benefited from the program since it began in May 2018, with an investment of $ 400,000 (about 365,000 euros) and an expected duration of two years, although it is already planned to extend it.

In fact, the UN resident coordinator in Zimbabwe highlights how the project’s influence has already spread to other areas, such as the Spotlight Initiative to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls, in which beneficiaries with this condition have been identified as a priority group. However, Gomes do Valle insists on the need to “change the values ​​and norms in the minds of the people”, to guarantee “rights, dignity and inclusion”. Above all, combat stigma and discrimination.

“At school I was marginalized, I failed because I didn’t have the support I needed, and I was ashamed,” Ncube recalls. “But now I tell my friends that we have to stand up for ourselves, empower ourselves, demand inclusion and full participation in our communities, and be respected,” she proclaims decisively. And of course, she does not forget the motto of the disability movement: “Nothing about us without us.” Against stigma in Zimbabwe, a first-person human rights masterclass.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter Y Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.