Utrecht calls it ‘charging lanterns’ and for now the municipality is installing two. One in (on?) Kanaleneiland and one in Ondiep. According to the municipality, charging lanterns are more often installed in new housing estates, but there are still few places where existing street lighting is converted into charging stations. And that while it seems like an excellent idea.

The big advantage is that the charging lanterns are easy to realize. The municipality of Utrecht reports: ‘Finding suitable locations is becoming increasingly difficult, because the available space in the city is getting smaller and smaller. Charging lanterns can be installed a lot faster, because the charging box is mounted directly on the lamppost and does not take up any extra space.’

The number of charging points in Utrecht can be doubled

There are currently more than 1,500 public charging stations in Utrecht. By converting lampposts, this number can be more than doubled. The electrical boxes are the weakest links of the whole. Each box has enough capacity for three charging lanterns. There are 600 boxes, so potentially 1,800 public posts can be added in Utrecht.

The charging station is connected to a spare core in the electricity cable of the lamppost. So there is no need to dig for extra cabling. Do you want to see if the lantern burns less brightly when you charge your electric car? Then go to Kanaleneiland, because that is a public pole. The charging lantern in Ondiep is only for shared cars from the company ‘We Drive Solar’.