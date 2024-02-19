'Autobesitas' is the reason that different parking costs apply for different cars in Paris. The heavier your container, the more you pay. Amsterdam is also examining whether large cars should no longer have to pay. In Germany they came up with something else. In Cologne (not shown in the photo), they want to make the parking permit more expensive for long cars.

Cologne residents now receive a free parking permit. They only pay 30 euros for the administration. If the plans go ahead, administration costs will increase to 100 euros per year from January 1, 2025 for people with a short car. Parking will become slightly more expensive for longer cars, the city announced in a press release last year.

For cars that are no longer than 4,109 millimeters, owners pay 100 euros. If your car measures between 4,110 and 4,709 millimeters, an additional 10 euros will be added. You pay another 10 euros extra if the car is longer than 4,710 millimeters. If your car is longer than 5.6 meters, you will not receive a parking permit. This includes limos, but also large pick-ups and larger work buses.

Why parking can become more expensive for long cars

According to the councilor, the purpose of the extra parking costs is to 'encourage a different way of thinking and make urban spaces more human and environmentally friendly'. If you think you're being nice to Mother Nature by buying a Ford F-150 Lightning, you won't get a parking permit. The higher rates should also encourage people to cycle, use public transport or share a car more often or to buy a smaller car.

What is also a nice bonus for the municipality is the extra money that comes in. According to the city council's calculations, approximately 5.3 million euros per year would be collected from the new parking rates. This money will initially be used for 'projects to promote the mobility transition'. This should make it more attractive to choose the bicycle, public transport or shared car and the circle will be complete again.