new Delhi

The number of Internet users in the country increased by 3.4 percent to 74.3 million in the quarter ended March 2020. As per the report released by the telecom regulator TRAI on the quarterly performance of the sector, Reliance Jio stood first with 52.3 per cent market share in the quarter ended March 2020, while Bharti Airtel stood second with 23.6 per cent share. Vodafone Idea stood at the third position during the period under review. It had a market share of 18.7 percent based on its number of internet subscribers.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report, “The number of internet users in the quarter ended December 2019 was 71.874 crores, which increased 3.40 percent to 74.319 crores in March 2020”. Crore, which is 97 percent of the total internet subscribers. At the same time, the number of subscribers using the Internet with wire was 24.4 million. According to the report, 92.5 percent of the total internet subscribers use broadband for internet.

The number of subscribers using broadband stood at 68.74 crores while the number of ‘narrowband’ subscribers was 5.57 crores. According to TRAI’s report … Indicators of Indian Telecom Services Performance, January-March 2020, “The number of broadband internet subscribers increased by 3.85 percent to 68.744 crore in March 2020 from 66.194 crore in December 2019. Internet access capacity is a minimum of 512 kilobits per second or more, it is called broadband connectivity. At the same time internet speed is slow in narrowband. According to the report, the number of wireless internet subscribers increased by 3.51 percent to 72.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as compared to the December quarter before.

TRAI said, “96.90 percent of the total internet customers use mobile for internet. Whereas the number of subscribers using the Internet through telegram was only 3.02 per cent at the end of March 2020. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited among 2.242 crore customers using the Internet through wire. (BSNL) had 50.3 percent share with 1.127 crore subscribers. Bharti Airtel had 24.7 lakh subscribers.

According to the report, Reliance Jio ranks first in the wireless internet category with a 53.76 percent share in the quarter ended March 2020. It was followed by Bhartiya Airtel with 24 percent market share. The five major service sectors in terms of internet subscribers were Maharashtra (6.301 crore), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (5.865 crore), Uttar Pradesh (east) 5.46 crore, Tamil Nadu (5.164 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (4.872 crore), including Chhattisgarh.