The head of the Israeli National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, said on Tuesday: “If our enemies intervene and strike against the backdrop of the war on Gaza, the United States will intervene.”

Israel has actually received significant political and military support from the United States since the Hamas attacks began 10 days ago, while the official did not clarify what he meant by the term “American intervention.”

According to Israeli media, Hanegbi added: “We are prepared for everything, but at this moment we want to prevent the formation of another battle front.”

He explained: “We are ready to confront Hezbollah on the northern border if it escalates the war.”

Tensions are increasing in northern Israel on the border with Lebanon, where the Israeli army and Hezbollah have been exchanging rockets and missiles for days.

In the latest developments, Hezbollah announced, on Tuesday, that it had targeted a group of Israeli soldiers stationed at the Bayad Blida site with guided missiles, achieving “confirmed casualties.”

He also announced that an Israeli army vehicle at the Metulla site, and an Israeli military concentration point opposite the town of Ramia, had been targeted with guided missiles, causing “a number of deaths and injuries,” according to the party.

On the other hand, Hezbollah mourned 4 of its members who were killed in confrontations with Israeli forces.

A security center belonging to the Lebanese Internal Security Forces in the town of Ramieh was also damaged by Israeli bombing.

Sirens sounded in a number of nearby Israeli settlements in the Galilee, on the border with Lebanon.