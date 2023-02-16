Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) together with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin © Pavel Bednyakov/imago-images

Western countries have feared Belarus’ entry into the war for months. President Lukashenko now spoke about a possible scenario.

Minsk – The Ukraine war between Russia and its neighboring country has been going on for almost a year now. Although Ukraine has since received immense financial and military aid from Western countries, the conflict on the battlefield remains confined to two parties: Russia and Ukraine. In recent months there have been repeated fears that another nation could join the war: Russia’s close ally Belarus. Head of state Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly refused to allow his army to participate directly in the war.

Lukashenko makes it clear: In this scenario, he would lead Belarus into the Ukraine war

Now, however, the 68-year-old made people sit up and take notice with a clear statement. In a certain scenario, he would no longer shy away from taking his country to war. “I am ready to fight alongside the Russians from Belarusian territory in only one case,” Lukashenko told the state news agency Belta according to journalists in Minsk. “If even one soldier from Ukraine comes to our territory to kill my people,” the Belarusian leader continued.

Minsk will not tolerate Ukrainian aggressions against the sovereign territory of Belarus and will respond with full force. “The war would be completely different,” Lukashenko said of the hypothetical scenario.

Ukraine War: Concerns about Belarus entering the war – Russian forces stationed in border area

In recent months, Lukashenko has repeatedly guaranteed that Belarus will not enter the Ukraine war. Minsk has been involved in the war, at least indirectly, since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At that time, Russian armed forces also invaded northern Ukraine from Belarus in order to pave a direct route to the capital Kiev. However, the attack on the metropolis failed and the Russian troops regrouped in the Donbas.

Since then, President Lukashenko’s decisions have repeatedly caused concern among Western nations. In the past few weeks, the 68-year-old has allowed various Russian armed forces to be deployed to the border area between Belarus and Ukraine. From there, Russian troops could invade the neighboring country again as part of the expected new major offensive.

Moscow’s loyal ally: the role of Belarus in the Ukraine war

Beyond that, Minsk continues to be Moscow’s most loyal ally. Lukashenko has met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin several times since the beginning of the war. The two heads of state will meet again on Friday. In January, the air forces of both countries even conducted a joint exercise. Despite the obvious dependency on Russia, Lukashenko once again publicly emphasized that the Kremlin had never asked him to take part in the war in Ukraine.

The statements of the Belarusian President now define a clear scenario for a possible entry into the war. The Ukrainian military leadership is unlikely to have any interest in drawing Belarus into the conflict and thus getting involved in a two-front war. Nevertheless, the Belarusian border guard reported last week that a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone was shot down in the shared border area. The Belarusian authorities confirmed that similar incidents had occurred in the past. However, the information cannot currently be independently verified.

If Belarus entered the war: G7 countries threatened Minsk with further sanctions

As early as December, the foreign ministers of the G7 states threatened Belarus with further sanctions if Russia actively intervened in the Ukraine war. Several G7 countries have already imposed sanctions on Minsk for Belarus’ support of Russia. (fd with AFP)