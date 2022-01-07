The starting point is not very original: in recent years we have seen more self-driving concept cars with an electric drive pass in review. But the elaboration does elevate the Cadillac InnerSpace Concept presented at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) above the crowd. And then we are primarily talking about the teardrop-shaped body with a remarkably flat windscreen and remarkably large rear overhang. The shape follows the aerodynamic function.

Gaming or watching Netflix

To make boarding easier, the Cadillac InnerSpace Concept combines wide-swing doors with a forward-tilting windshield. The interior has a cozy sofa for two and a lot of displays, but lacks a steering wheel. This car is not to be driven, but to be driven. While the InnerSpace takes you to your destination in peace and quiet, you can play a racing game. Or watch Netflix, of course. Cadillac promises a connected environment with augmented reality and wellness functionalities.

Slippers and a blanket

The Cadillac InnerSpace Concept is mounted on special tires from Goodyear, made of durable materials and equipped with so-called SoundComfort technology that reduces road noise to a minimum. The wheels in turn have SightLine technology, with which all kinds of parameters can be monitored. So you don’t have to worry when you take a nap, because Cadillac has also thought of slippers and a blanket. Who it’s for binge watch got tired of it.

The American manufacturer does not want to say much about the electric drive unit of the Cadillac InnerSpace Concept. Just that it uses the Ultium platform that General Motors is currently developing for its electric cars of tomorrow and the day after. The InnerSpace works without a plug, the batteries are charged wirelessly. On the stretched stern you will find photovoltaic cells that provide the electrical household of this Cadillac with some extra power.