In today’s episode 5 of 10 season one of The Mallorca Files, the setting for Sour grapes is in the wine producing region around Binisasalem, located in the heart of Mallorca.

The crew used several locations for the Bodegas Negra of Hans Webber and Bodega Byass vineyards, including Finca Biniagual, Concell and Bodegas Ribas.

Miranda and Max head out into wine country to investigate the killing of a dog at one of the island’s most famous vineyards – Bodegas Negra. It transpires that the shooting is just one of an increasingly dramatic series of threats faced by property owner Hans Webber, his daughter Yvonne and son-in-law Rainer. Later, when Rainer’s latest batch of white wine is dyed blue, all fingers point to arch-rival Emilio Byass.