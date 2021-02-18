Today’s episode “Mallorca’s Most Wanted“an apprehended drug dealer tips off Miranda and Max that a fugitive on Mallorca’s most wanted list is back on the island to visit his dying father.

Shots around the seedy bar run by the Kings in this episode were filmed in El Molinar to the east of Palma. A former fishing neighborhood, bohemian El Molinar has narrow, winding alleys that stretch back from the sea and are lined with simple, whitewashed cottages.

Meanwhile, the harbor where Miranda and Max discover Charlie King has been hiding out, is the recently revitalized Porto Pi district to the south west of Mallorca’s capital. The area is full of exclusive waterfront bars and restaurants and home to the Club de Mar marina.