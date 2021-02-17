In today’s episode 8 of 10 “Death in the morning“from The Mallorca Files looks at the brutal murder of a famous British author and anti-bullfighting campaigner which brings Max and Miranda to Cazador in the wild interior of Mallorca.

The bullring featured in this episode is a composite taken from two different locations in

contrasting parts of Mallorca. The ‘interior’ shots, which appear in the pre-titles sequence and during the Fiesta were filmed at Palma’s gorgeous Placa de Toros de Palma, a 10,000-seater concert stadium, which now plays host to international music stars.

The exterior shots of the bullring were filmed in the north east of the island in the quiet

inland town of Wall, a picturesque walled hillside town, brimming with sandstone buildings.

For the scenes of Miranda’s and Max’s enforced overnight stay, the production team sought out the pretty rural village of Felanitx, located in the heart of the Mallorca’s second largest wine region in the south east of the island. The town – famous for its whiskey – dates back to the 13th Century and is dominated by the imposing church of San Miguel.