A group of people appear naked in an ad. This ad is very much discussed. The move has been taken to attract voters’ attention to the ‘naked ballot’ issue in 16 states, including Pennsylvania. The ad features Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman (and her father Donald), Josh Gad and Ryan Michelle Bathe without clothes.

Made aware so that the election is not affected

In the add, these syllabus is not shown completely naked, just an impression of being naked has been given. He has made people aware that while voting by mail, the voters have to use 2 separate envelopes so that they can be counted. The creator of this ad says that because of the ‘Naked Ballot’ rule, there was a danger of thousands of mailed votes being rejected. Due to this, the result of US election could be affected. In this syllabus is telling people how to vote properly.

Such a video was made for making aware

In this way, the color of the pen has to be taken care of in voting. The purpose of making this video ad in such a way is to get the attention of the people. They may know the right way to vote and their vote is not wasted. This video is very much discussed.