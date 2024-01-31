Type 2 diabetes has reached epidemic proportions in the United States, with more than 34,000,000 people affected, which represents approximately 10.5 percent of the population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Faced with this growing public health concern, a new study by the Diabetes Strong site reveals the states where residents face a higher risk of developing this disease.

type 2 diabetes, linked to lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity and obesity, has serious consequences for health and the economy. Complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness and amputations are some of the concerns associated with this disease.

The study evaluated several factors in each state, including alcohol consumption, smoking, prevalence of obesity and physical activity. The results revealed the states with the highest risks of type 2 diabetes, providing valuable information for awareness and implementation of preventive measures.

Delaware tops the list with the highest risk of type 2 diabetes

With a combined score of 75.20Delaware ranks as the state with the highest risk of type 2 diabetes. This state has the second highest alcohol consumption per capita, with 16.6 liters of ethanol, and an obesity prevalence of 37.90 percent. These factors, combined, significantly increase residents' risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Mississippi takes second place in the rankings, with an index score of 73.21. In addition, it has the seventh highest percentage of adult smokers in the US, at 15 percent, and the fourth highest prevalence of obesity, reaching 39.50 percent. Louisiana, in third place with a score of 73.51, stands out for having 17 percent of adult smokers and the second highest prevalence of obesity, at 40.10 percent.

Experts highlight the negative impact on quality of life and serious complications associated with type 2 diabetes.

Christel Oerum, executive director of Diabetes Strong, emphasizes the negative impact of type 2 diabetes on people's lives, according to a report by Los Angeles Times. In addition to health complications such as heart disease and blindness, type 2 diabetes affects quality of life, creates a financial burden, and impacts family dynamics.

The study also highlights the importance of prevention and early detection to reduce the effects of this disease. Although not everyone can avoid type 2 diabetes with lifestyle changes, Oerum suggests reflecting on options and habits to adapt as much as possible.

In contrast, Utah ranks as the state with the lowest risk, with a score of just 12.56. Its low prevalence of inactive adults (18.2 percent) and smokers, 50 percent less than the national average, contribute to this result.