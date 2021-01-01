Schools open in Kerala after 9 months Schools have reopened in Kerala after 9 months. The schools were closed since the lockdown across the country since March. Now the schools have been partially opened from January 1. Classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in limited hours with scheduled students. One teacher said, ‘It is heartening to see the students after such a long time. Only 10 students are allowed in the class. Corona Guidelines are being followed. Please tell that in the early days of Corona, Kerala was a hotspot of Kovid-19. The daily cases here were the highest in the country.

Classes 6 to 12 started in Karnataka Like Kerala, schools have been opened in Karnataka from 1 January. Schools have been opened here strictly following the guidelines for students of classes 6 to 12. With this, the government is planning to start regular classes for PU first year from here on January 15 and Vidyagam program for students of classes 6 to 9 in government schools.

Primary school to university level institutes open in Assam All schools and other educational institutions in Assam have resumed from 1 January. In Assam, institutions from primary schools to university level have been opened. Explain that schools are being opened in Assam in a phased manner from September.

School closed in Mumbai till 15 January In view of Corona’s new strain in Mumbai, it has been decided to keep the school closed till January 15. Schools have been closed since the lockdown in Mumbai and students are studying online. BMC informed that all schools and colleges will remain closed till January 15.

4 schools to be opened in Bihar, Puducherry, Pune Apart from this, schools will be opened in January in many more states. In this episode, there are plans to start schools in Puducherry, Pune and Bihar from January 4. The Bihar government has issued an order to open government schools and coaching centers. From 4 January 2021, all government schools and coaching centers will open here. Let us know that after the case of Corona’s new strain, the Center had written a letter to the states to take precaution.

Schools have been partially opened in many states including Kerala on the occasion of New Year. The state governments had decided to open with caution in view of Corona’s new UK strain. Earlier Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim have already partially opened schools. Explain that schools, colleges and higher educational institutions were closed since March due to Corona epidemic. Students were being taught online. In the unlock process, the Ministry of Home Affairs had given permission to open the school from 14 September. Gradually schools in many states from ninth to twelfth grade were reopened, while several states decided to remain closed.