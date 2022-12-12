International oil prices have plummeted by more than 10 percent in the past week. A barrel of Brent North Sea oil cost $ 76 on Monday, more than a third less than in July. This also leads to lower petrol prices.

Prices at Dutch petrol stations have also been falling for months. Last summer you paid more than 2.20 euros for unmanned pumps, now you can even go for less than 1.60 euros for a liter of E95 at several locations in the north of the country.

The cheapest is the Tango branch in Winschoten in Groningen with a price of 1.57, according to research by The Telegraph. That is three dimes below the so-called national recommended price.

Cook’s quarter

The lower prices are partly due to ‘the Kok quarter’ that the government returned to motorists on 1 April. This meant that more than 17 cents were deducted from the excise duty, which, including VAT, resulted in a discount of almost 21 cents per litre. With this temporary measure, the cabinet wanted to give purchasing power support to people who drive a car. See also Espanyol's defensive immolation in 180 minutes

Fuel prices have gone up and down considerably over the past twenty years. UnitedConsumers has been monitoring the development of fuel prices since the beginning of November 2000. Since that date, the lowest price for Euro95 has been Euro 1,049. That was on December 13, 2001. Diesel was the cheapest on May 29, 2003: a liter then cost 0.751 euros.





