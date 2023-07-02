If you slam your car door too hard in the German city of Erdmannhausen, you can count on a fine of up to 80 euros. Not all residents are charmed by the new measures.

The community of Erdmannhausen in Baden-Württemberg, with a population of around 5,000, has passed a new ordinance regarding ‘vehicle noise’. For example, anyone who blows the horn or closes their car door too hard can expect a fine of up to 80 euros.

Municipalities in the province of Baden-Württemberg are free to adopt this regulation. A number of municipalities and cities in the southwest have already adopted regulations regarding this ‘vehicle noise’, including Bönnigheim, Kornwestheim, Murr, Oberstenfeld, Freudental and Gemmrigheim.

Honking and running engines can also be penalized

Does Erdmannhausen want his municipality to become extremely quiet? “I don’t think we have any extraordinary problems with noise,” Mayor Marcus Kohler told broadcaster SWR. Nevertheless, according to the broadcaster, ‘unnecessary noise’ is now the number one topic of conversation in the city. Especially the unnecessarily running engines when shopping is experienced as irritating. See also Ukraine reports shooting down of several Russian helicopters

With the new police regulation, not only slamming car doors can be punished in the future, but also leaving engines running for an unnecessarily long time. This also applies to mopeds and motorcycles and to unnecessary noise during loading and unloading and unnecessary honking.

Difficult to assess

In terms of noise, for example from car doors closing too hard, the situation would be difficult to assess. “What one perceives as noise does not disturb the other at all,” says the head of the Erdmannhausen public order office. Not everyone in the city is thrilled with the new rules. “I actually find it ridiculous that a regulation has been set up for this,” a citizen told the SWR.

Check out our videos on cars and mobility below: