The governments of individual federal states are planning facilities in which so-called quarantine objectors can be accommodated by force. First reported the “Welt am Sonntag”. A Tagesspiegel research shows that in the federal states, however, only a few serious violations of infection protection were found. In some countries, there is also no nationwide data collected on the number of violations of the quarantine obligation – mainly because this is the responsibility of districts and municipalities.

Baden-Württemberg collected numbers from random checks. In December 2020, 1,254 people were contacted in Aalen, Freiburg, Karlsruhe and Stuttgart who were said to be isolated because of a Sars-Cov-2 infection or as a contact person. Only five violations were found, which were punished with fines. This emerges from data from the Interior Ministry in Stuttgart, which is available to the Tagesspiegel.

In order for a person who does not adhere to the quarantine obligation to be forcibly admitted, he must have repeatedly opposed a corresponding regulation. Criminal charges are usually only filed if it can be proven that a quarantine breaker has intentionally infected someone with the coronavirus.

If the quarantine obligation is repeatedly disregarded, compulsory placement can be ordered by a court. That was not the case in Baden-Württemberg. Nevertheless, stations are to be opened in two clinics soon, in which notorious quarantine objectors can be arrested.

Baden-Württemberg’s Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) urged that such possibilities exist. “Of course there are only a few cases, but they are dangerous,” said Strobl. “It’s about inconsiderate people who are not sensitive to fines and who willfully accept to infect other people with Corona.”

Also in Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein there should be a facility for quarantine objectors. Kiel government circles confirmed that they should be housed on the grounds of the Moltsfelde youth detention center in Neumünster. A case in which a person had to be forcibly committed is not known from the state.

In Brandenburg there has been a quarantine station since May, to which 30 people have been forcibly committed. There is currently no infection protection case there. According to the Brandenburg Ministry of the Interior, the facility is the former deportation detention center in Eisenhüttenstadt.

While individual federal states are setting up such facilities or have already done so, others see no need.

In Berlin the debate about compulsory placement caused “lasting discomfort”, as one member of the red-red-green Senate put it. The spokesman for Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) said on request that the health authorities could, according to the Infection Protection Act, forcibly accommodate a refuser – no details were available.

In fact, there are technical reasons to enforce the quarantine forcibly in “individual cases”, said medical officer Patrick Larscheid from Berlin-der Reinickendorf the Tagesspiegel. However, there is no designated facility for this in Berlin. According to some officials, prisons are forbidden by themselves – there is no serious criminal offense. The clinics are fully concerned with the Covid 19 patients. And, for example, to use one of the empty hotels for the forced quarantine, the Senate must take care of.

In Hesse If such a facility was closed last year due to insufficient demand, reports the Ministry of Social Affairs: For Hesse, it can be determined that the reference to compulsory segregation and fines has shown that experience has shown that people relent.

That also applies to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where no facilities for quarantine objecters are currently planned. “We rely on the common sense of the people. The majority of the people abide by the rules,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

A forced admission in Bremen, despite thousands of controls

In Bremen there was even a forced admission because a contact person had violated the quarantine obligation several times. In Bremen, more than 1000 people are checked every day, said a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry. A permanent facility for those who refuse to quarantine is not planned.

This is also in Hamburg dhe case, there is a tiered procedure, said a spokeswoman for the city, at the end of which “custodial measures” can be. There are accommodation options in Hamburg for those who refuse to quarantine, but they are only used in cases of doubt after a decision on a case-by-case basis.

in the Saarland and in Saxony-Anhalt the spokesmen for the interior ministries are not aware of any case in which a person had to be admitted due to a quarantine violation. For the time being, the Tagesspiegel received no response from Bavaria, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Thuringia.