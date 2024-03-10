A number of Arab and Islamic countries are still awaiting the sighting of the Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening.

The Australian Fatwa Council officially announced that Tuesday, March 12, is the first day of Ramadan in Australia.

The Australian Fatwa Council stated in a statement that Monday, March 11, marks the completion of the month of Shaban, and the same day after sunset is the first night of Ramadan and the performance of Tarawih prayers.

International Astronomy Center

For its part, the International Astronomy Center stated on its official account on the “X” platform that Monday marks the completion of the month of Shaban, and that Tuesday, March 12, is the first day of Ramadan in Australia, Malaysia, and Brunei.

The center announced that the crescent of Ramadan had not been seen, noting that nothing appeared when the telescope was directed towards the location of the crescent’s appearance, noting that the sky was very clear.

The center pointed out in a post on its official account on the “X” platform that in an attempt to seek the crescent of the blessed Ramadan, astronomical photography technology was used from the Al-Khattab Astronomical Observatory, which is distinguished by its superior power and ability to see the difficult crescents and celestial bodies in broad daylight.

The center stated that they were able to see the planet Venus and the planet Mercury, but nothing appeared when the telescope was directed towards the location of the crescent moon. Even though the sky was very clear.