Every year in autumn the longing for summer is great. A holiday in these places is worthwhile if you want to soak up the sun’s rays again.

Munich – The feeling comes over you in autumn, especially in the morning after getting up. When you pull the curtains aside and the humid air outside has caused clouds of fog. The longing for summer. You don’t have to travel to an exotic island during the autumn holidays to soak up the sun again. At the moment, European holiday destinations are still tempting with warm temperatures. And the general weather situation is expected to last until the end of October.

Autumn holidays: The heat is coming back in Italy

Italy is again hit by an unusual heat wave. The high pressure area Scipio, which brings African air, is responsible. 33 degrees in Sicily and 34 degrees in Sardinia are forecast for the weekend. Rome and the area around Lake Garda are expecting temperatures of 26 degrees. However, such a weather situation in October is unusual for Italy. The summer was already characterized by extreme drought and – according to a newspaper report La Republica – the hottest in Italy since 1800.

Swimming fun in Europe: You can still swim in the sea here

On the Germans’ favorite island, Mallorca, the weather continues to be beach-friendly. The German weather service predicts temperatures of up to 29 degrees for the weekend. And the sea is still pleasantly warm there at 24 degrees. And also on the Canary Islands – it has up to 27 degrees on Ibiza, up to 29 on Fuerteventura – it is wonderful to escape the cool autumn with us. If you prefer to go to the Spanish mainland: at least a city trip to Madrid is not recommended, rain is forecast for the Spanish capital.

These temperatures prevail in southern Europe

Italy: Lake Garda: 26 degrees, Rome: 26 degrees, South: 33 – 34 degrees

Spain: Canary Islands: 27 – 29 degrees, Madrid: 21 degrees, Andalusia: 25 degrees, Catalonia: 25 degrees

Portugal: Algarve: 21 degrees, Lisbon: 21 degrees, Madeira: 24 degrees.

Greece: Crete: 22 degrees, Athens: 23 degrees.

Cyprus: 20 degrees

France: Cote d’Azur: 22 degrees

Croatia: Istria: 20 degrees, Adria: 20 degrees

Autumn escape to Portugal: warm but repeated rain

Also on the other side of the Iberian Peninsula, in Portugal, you can safely jump into the sea. According to the German weather service, the Mediterranean Sea on the island of Madeira is still 23 degrees warm. However: it doesn’t matter whether it’s a trip to Madeira, to the Algarve coast or to the capital Lisbon. Don’t forget an umbrella, it can always rain.

You can swim again on a Greek island – but it has already cooled down here

The Greek holiday island of Crete has left the violent storms and storms of the past weekend behind. The sun is back and brings temperatures of 22 degrees. And the eastern Mediterranean, which is just as warm, also invites you to swim again. On the other hand, the sea has cooled down significantly on the Adriatic Sea and on the Cote d’Azur. But an Indian summer with 22 degrees in the south of France or 20 degrees on the Croatian Adriatic coast invite you to take long walks along the promenade.