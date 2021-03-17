If you got here, or were curious, it is because you surely met in the vast world of the internet various representations of pre-Hispanic culture in the world of anime, especially of ancient deities, such as Quetzalcoatl, turned into… powerful warriors with waifu bodies and faces.

Yes, surely you have come across the famous Lucoa or with the franchise version of Fate / Grand Order and here we are going to tell you a little about each one of them.

Well, what is the name of Quetzalcóatl’s anime?

To answer this question once and for all we tell you that Lucoa it appears in Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon; while Quetzalcoatl appears as such in Fate / Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia as a rider-class Servant, with the possibility of being summoned by Fujimaru ritsuka.

In both cases this deity is represented as a tall and attractive woman, with long, wavy and blond hair.

Quetzalcóatl in Fate / Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia.

Lucoa in Kobayashi Maid Dragon

In this anime, Quetzalcoatl is often called Lucoa and is an ancient dragon goddess and old friend of Tohru. She lost her goddess powers after consuming a cursed liquor that led her to ‘get involved in a scandalous affair’.

Curiously, this incident is related to a true pre-Hispanic myth, in which, according to the Mexica Quetzalcoatl He was a very assiduous deity of pulque, a ceremonial alcoholic drink of that time.

In his human form, Lucoa keeps his horns but hides his tail, when he first arrives at the house of Kobayashi She wears a pink cap, a black top, and denim shorts with long black socks and pink shoes. So far we do not know his true dragon form.

Lucoa She has an extremely relaxed and carefree attitude, she is almost always smiling, she is usually friendly and quite clueless.

Quetzalcóatl in Fate / Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

A rider-class Servant who raised a lot of expectations when first seen as she proved to be a formidable fighter with a rather carefree and cheerful demeanor.

Unlike Lucoa with heterochromia, in Fate Quetzalcoatl He has emerald eyes. She appears dressed in clothes inspired by the clothing of the Mexica and the Mayans, although it is not a precise outfit, to tell the truth.

She presents herself as an older sister who protects her loved ones at all costs, and is very loving; but as an enemy she looks terrible and dangerous. Again referring to the original myth, in this case he gets upset when someone mentions alcohol.

In general, she is an intelligent, strong, kind-hearted goddess who loves humanity. An interesting feature is that a fan of wrestling.

You can see Fate / Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia Y Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid through Crunchyroll.



