As part of the acceleration of the application of vaccines in the CDMX, the capital government will install, in addition to the four macro headquarters, 88 modules in public spaces of the 16 mayors, as well as 24 points in which the incorporation to the program will also be carried out. Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults.

Thus, those people who have fulfilled 65 years or more between January and April 2022, they will be able to receive any of the missing doses, as well as register in the program to receive the scholarship for older adults at the following points:

Álvaro Obregón: University Olympic Stadium

Azcapotzalco: North Alameda

Benito Juarez: Super Issste Vertiz

Coyoacan: Quarry Park

Cuajimalpa: Morelos Theater

Cuauhtémoc: Monument to the Revolution

Gustavo A. Madero: Futurama Cultural Center

Iztacalco: Iztacalco Cultural and Recreational Forum

Iztapalapa: Sports Santa Cruz Meyehualco

Magdalena Contreras: War College

Miguel Hidalgo: Los Pinos Cultural Center

Milpa Alta: Esplanade of the Mayor’s Office

Tláhuac: Cuitláhuac walker

Tlalpan: Leona Vicario Park, San Fernando

Venustiano Carranza: Venustiano Carranza Cultural Center

Xochimilco: Sports Xochimilco

In addition to these 16 points, the following branches of the Banco del Bienestar will be added:

Azcapotzalco: War Bridge Extension #103, UH Presidente Madero

Coyoacán: Santa Ana Avenue #750, Colonia San Francisco Culhuacán

Cuauhtémoc: Central Axis Lázaro Cárdenas #445, Colonia Nonoalco Tlatelolco

Gustavo A. Madero: Calle Norte 94 S/N, Colonia Gertrudis Sánchez 2nd Section

Magdalena Contreras: Avenida Camino Real a Contreras #27, Colonia La Concepción

Miguel Hidalgo: Avenida Parque Lira #94, Colonia Observatorio

Milpa Alta, Extension Ignacio Zaragoza S/N, Colonia Xaltipac

Tláhuac: Estanislao Ramírez Ruiz Street #301, Selene Expansion Colony

Now that to receive the vaccine it will not be necessary to prove residence in CDMX or in the country, people from other states or from other parts of the world can receive the drug, either in the 24 mobile units listed above or in the 187 health centers of the participating CDMX or in the four macro vaccination units installed in: marine census (Coyoacan), Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center (GAM), Weapons Room (Iztacalco) and voice 7 (Iztapalapa).

Read more: Sheinbaum rejects the PAN’s proposal for the memorial to victims of L12 in Glorieta de la Palma

While the announcement, which was also joined last week by the stations of the Meter Auditorium, Constitution of 1917, Cuatro Caminos, Indios Verdes, Insurgentes, Pantitlán, San Lázaro, Taxqueña, Universidad and Zócalo, adds to the elimination of the sanitizing mat and temperature taking as a mandatory measure at the entrance to shops, offices and others spaces open to the public, although the use of face masks and antibacterial gel remains in closed spaces.