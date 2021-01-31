Philippe Dayan (Frédéric Pierrot) and Ariane (Mélanie Thierry) in the series “In therapy”, by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano. (THE FISH FILMS)

A psychiatrist’s office and patients who come to sit on the couch; and whose sessions we will follow week after week. Face to face of 22 to 28 minutes, whereas we are in the aftermath of the Bataclan attacks in November 2015. This is the theme of In therapy is the first series from directors Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano. The 35 episodes are currently available on the Arte platform and broadcast from Thursday, February 4, on the Arte channel.

The idea was that the camera wouldn’t come out of the shrink’s office. Hagai Levi, author creator director of “BeTipul” franceinfo

In therapy is in fact the adaptation in France of a cult series created 15 years ago by the committed Israeli writer and director, winner of the Golden Globes, Hagai Levi. A series adapted in 17 countries. In the United States, it was Gabriel Byrne who embodied the shrink.

A series born from the own practice of psychoanalysis by Hagai Levi who had used it after leaving an ultra religious school in Israel. Hagai Levi:

“I started to suffer from panic attacks, anxiety. I went to a psychoanalyst for the first time, and then most of my life I have been in therapy. So this clinical place, this room is a very important place in my life. So it was obvious to go into it, and to make a series which, that was the idea, would not come out of this room. A really radical choice at the beginning. It took a lot of years to convince a producer, but then it got exported all over the world. ”

Dialogue between two people: for me, it’s like the invention of humanity. Hagai Levi, author and director of “BeTipul” franceinfo

In the French adaptation, the patients are a surgeon who doubts her future marriage, a BRI police officer, traumatized after her intervention at the Bataclan, an injured young sportswoman and a couple expecting a child. We also discover the private life of the shrink, who himself consults a referent embodied by Carole Bouquet.

A series that essentially passes through words. Hagai Levi explains to franceinfo: “I believe very deeply in dialogue. The things that happen when two people speak are like a miracle. From a moral, ethical and creative point of view. In therapy, that’s all that happens! Two people talking to each other! It’s also what I prefer to film as a director, and what I prefer to write. ”

The French series is very restrained, the Bataclan attacks are only the starting point for a journey into the human soul, a look at French society. With superb acts by Frédéric Pierrot, Mélanie Thierry, Reda Kateb, Clémence Poésy or the young Céleste Brunnquell.