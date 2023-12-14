The Turkish presidency stated in a statement issued after the call, “President Erdogan stressed that the intensification and prolongation of Israeli attacks could have negative regional and global consequences.”

Erdogan stressed that “withdrawing the United States' unconditional support for Israel can ensure a quick ceasefire.”

The Turkish President denounced on numerous occasions and in harsh terms the Israeli military operations in Gaza and the United States’ unconditional support for Israel, which he repeatedly described as a “terrorist” state.

Erdogan declared that “the United States has a historic responsibility to ensure a permanent ceasefire in the region as soon as possible.”

Sweden, NATO and the F16 deal

The statement issued by the Turkish presidency stated that Erdogan and Biden also discussed the issue of the American F-16 fighters that Turkey is awaiting delivery, while Congress is obstructing the deal.

On Monday, Erdogan linked Turkey's ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO to a “simultaneous” approval by the US Congress to sell F-16 aircraft to Ankara.

He said, “Do simultaneously and interdependently what you have to do, and our parliament will take the necessary decision” regarding Sweden.