“They also exchanged views on opportunities to enhance normalization efforts as well as regional security issues, including Iran,” the State Department said in a statement.

Today, Sunday, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, approved the new Israeli government, by only one vote.

The Israeli parliament voted 60 to 59 in favor of the new Israeli government, led by Naftali Bennett.

Naftali Bennett, a far-right nationalist, will head the government, which includes parties from the right and the left, for two years, before Yair Lapid becomes prime minister for two similar years.