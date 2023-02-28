reviewAfter rock band Måneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, the group turned out to be the most successful Eurovision winner in years. On Monday evening, the group gave an energetic show in a sold-out Ziggo Dome.

It all started about 60 kilometers away as the crow flies. Frontman Damiano David recalls it tonight in unadulterated rock star jargon as “the start of this whole shit‘. Måneskin’s Eurovision victory, in May 2021 in the Rotterdam Ahoy, has brought the Roman quartet to a sold-out Ziggo Dome within two years.

The group has proven to be an unexpected success not only in Europe. The US is also falling for the return of rudimentary three-chord rock, with a Grammy nomination as Måneskin’s provisional highlight.

Anyone who looks around the bulging hall on Monday evening will immediately see who form the fan colony of the band: girls around 20 are strongly overrepresented, just like users of the eye shadow that the band members dig up from their make-up case every show. The fanaticism of the young fans has resulted in an unexpected rebirth of punky guitar rock with the accompanying we don’t care attitude.

There is of course also criticism in the meantime: Måneskin would not be a rock band, but play one. With its tightly tailored Gucci uniforms, high heels and 3-minute rock prepared according to a strict recipe. Rock ‘n’ roll from the 3D printer.

These are somewhat lame arguments that distract from the real question: is Måneskin an exciting band with enough quality to extend the initial hype for a long time?

To answer that, it is of course not about appearances – although it would be difficult to find four better poster heads in a casting – but about the music.

And the Ziggo Dome is absolutely promising. Indeed, sometimes you would wish the group the skill to break free from the tight formula of pounding glam rock, but if you add that four people in their early twenties are playing one of their first arena shows here, you definitely see potential. If music is essentially about transferring energy, Måneskin succeeds very well tonight.

The band does not rely on virtuosity, but on passion. In a sprint pace, Måneskin chases through his set. In not much more than 90 minutes the band has rushed through 22 songs.

And then within that time there was also a move to a small stage in the back of the hall for two, unfortunately rather mediocre, semi-acoustic songs.

Måneskin is best when the group’s inner rage mixes with the perspiration of playing the maniac, making all the eyeshadow run. That succeeds with Zitti e Buoni, the Eurovision champion. But especially the also Italian-language La Fine is a wonderfully seething rock song. Unintelligible without a dictionary, but in its power of persuasion enough to last an evening.