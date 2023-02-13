The authorities of the Zaporozhye region expelled two people to Ukraine for transferring data to Kyiv

The authorities of the Zaporozhye region expelled two people to Ukraine for transferring data to Kyiv and destabilizing the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP). This is reported RIA News.

“The authorities of the Zaporozhye region decided to deport two residents of the Energodarsky district to the territory of Ukraine for passing information to the Ukrainian side, discrediting the Russian Federation and destabilizing the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,” the official said.