Rogov said that the Russian Armed Forces repelled the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region

The Russian army repelled an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region. This was told by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, reports RIA News.

“Ukrainian fighters attempted to attack in the Orekhov direction near the village of Rabotino, but came under counterfire,” he said.

According to Rogov, while repulsing the attack, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) knocked out several tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) Bradley. “The enemy suffered losses, was scattered and fled, hiding in forest plantations,” Rogov concluded.

Earlier, General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky admitted the impossibility of quick results of the counteroffensive. He also noted the dense mine coverage of defensive lines and a large number of strongholds of the Russian Armed Forces.