The interim (acting) head of the Zaporozhye region Yevhen Balitsky called the situation in the region tense. He stated this on Saturday, July 15, in his Telegram-channel.

“The situation is tense, the enemy has pulled the infantry to the so-called gray zone of the counterattack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where units of the 58th Army and the Sudoplatov battalion are stationed,” Balitsky wrote.

According to him, the Ukrainian military tried to conduct reconnaissance in the north of the village of Dorozhnyanki, but they opened fire on them from mortars. As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated to the city of Gulyaipole.

Balitsky added that two sabotage and reconnaissance groups were recorded in the Orekhov direction, which were moving towards the villages of Stepovoe and Pyatikhatki. They were discovered and eliminated.

On July 13, Balitsky reported that Russian troops had inflicted fire damage on the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vasilyevsky district of the Zaporozhye region. He added that as a result, the Ukrainian army suffered significant losses.