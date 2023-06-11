The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to attack in three directions on the front line in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced on Sunday, June 11, by the head of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Ukrainian militants are trying to attack south of the city of Orekhov in the direction of Tokmak, the Vasilyevsky direction in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Lobkove and the eastern part of the front – the so-called Vremevsky ledge,” he said. “RIA News”.

Rogov noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet activated the main offensive reserves and are searching for weak areas in the defense line of the Russian troops.

According to him, the line of defense is built reliably, the situation remains under control.

On the same day, Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel that heavy fighting continues at the junction of the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). In particular, the enemy is attempting to encircle Russian units on the Vremevsky salient.

On June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the beginning of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that in the five days of offensive operations, the enemy did not achieve the assigned tasks in any of the combat sectors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, confirmed the start of the counteroffensive. He said this on June 10 during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv. However, he did not give details of the counteroffensive.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian president announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.