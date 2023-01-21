The Kiev authorities are urgently transferring reserves of troops to the Zaporizhia section of the front line. This was announced on January 21 by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Now there is an urgent transfer of reserves from the Zaporozhye-Krivoy Rog direction, meaning from the Dnipropetrovsk region, from near Krivoy Rog and so on, namely to the Zaporozhye region closer to the line of contact in order to work out with heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems ( MLRS),” Rogov told the radio station “TVNZ”.

He also noted the successes of the Russian military in this direction, which, in particular, managed to take under full fire control the Kamenskoye-Orekhov highway, through which the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carry out the main transfer of troops, military equipment and ammunition.

In addition, the weapons stores of Ukrainian militants were destroyed. According to Rogov, in connection with this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are experiencing a serious shortage of ammunition.

“They literally work on our positions with one, two shots, and that’s it. Previously, they poured 15-20 and did not stop,” he added.

On the same day, Rogov reported that the first line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been hacked in certain sectors of the front in the Zaporozhye region. He stressed that active hostilities continue.

In addition, according to him, over the past day, Russian troops advanced to a depth of about 7 km in the Zaporozhye direction.

Rogov also said that the Russian military is suppressing the positions of Ukrainian militants on the line of contact in the Zaporozhye region in Orekhovo, Gulyaipol and Kamensky. He noted that after the transfer of Lobkove under Russian control, it will also be more difficult for Ukrainian units to keep Kamenskoe and Orekhov.

On January 17, the commander of a tank company of the Russian Armed Forces spoke about the surrendering Ukrainian militants. He noted that this is especially not uncommon in the Zaporozhye direction.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

