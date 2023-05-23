Police seized 1,000 ammunition from illegal circulation in Zaporozhye region

In the Zaporozhye region, the police and the National Guard found a cache with a thousand ammunition. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Zaporozhye region.

According to the agency, the security forces found a cache near the village of Slavyanka, Mikhailovsky district. More than a thousand ammunition was seized from it, including cartridges of various calibers, grenades, shots for an underbarrel and hand grenade launcher, anti-tank and fragmentation mines, smoke and TNT bombs, signal rocket launchers, wooden pegs with cables for stretching.

In fact, a case was initiated under Article 222 (“Illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it became known that in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), police found a cache with a grenade launcher, TNT bombs and 600 rounds of ammunition.