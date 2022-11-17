Volodymyr Rogov announced the intensification of hostilities in the Zaporozhye region

On Wednesday, November 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired rockets and artillery at civilian facilities in villages near the line of contact in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced by Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region.

He announced a serious aggravation and intensification of hostilities in the region, pointing to the attacks of Ukrainian troops on several settlements.