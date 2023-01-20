Rogov said that the intensity of the fighting has increased sharply in the Zaporozhye direction

The fighting intensified almost along the entire front line in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced on Friday, January 20, by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir, in an interview with RIA News.

“Now the fighting in the Zaporizhia region is being conducted along almost the entire line of contact. This has never happened before: Gulyaipole, Charivnoye, Belogorye, Orekhov, Maly Shcherbaki, Kamenskoye. If we look at the entire front line, then everywhere there is fighting at the moment, ”he shared.

Rogov also spoke about the decline in the morale of the Ukrainian military against the backdrop of well-adjusted actions of the Russian Armed Forces. He noted that it is increasingly difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to hold positions.

Related materials:

On January 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had taken control of the village of Lobkove in the Zaporozhye region. In addition, a hangar with weapons and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the village of Kamenskoye.

Earlier, Rogov spoke about the successes of the Russian military in the direction of the city of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye region. According to him, the territory of the region, liberated from the Ukrainian army, is gradually increasing.