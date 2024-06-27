Rogov said that relatives of Zaporizhia NPP employees were held hostage by Kyiv

Chairman of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said that relatives of employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), living on the territory of Ukraine, were actually held hostage by Kyiv. His words lead RIA News.

“The Kiev regime is literally taking the relatives of Zaporozhye NPP employees hostage,” the official said.

He accused the Ukrainian authorities of exerting pressure and blackmailing station workers through families living in Zaporozhye and Kyiv.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked one of the radiation control posts of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), located in Velikaya Znamenka. The station reported this on the morning of June 26. According to representatives of the station, with the help of such posts the environment of sanitary protection zones and observation zones is monitored.