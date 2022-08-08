The administration of the Zaporozhye region announced that the region is forever leaving Ukraine

The Zaporozhye region has headed for reunification with Russia and is leaving Ukraine forever, said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region. His words lead RIA News.

“Therefore, the regime [президента Украины Владимира] I advise Zelensky to get used to it now and begin to perceive and identify the Zaporozhye region exclusively with Russia, ”said an employee of the regional administration.