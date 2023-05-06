Rogov said that the resettlement of residents of the Zaporozhye region is voluntary

The resettlement of residents from front-line settlements within the Zaporozhye region is voluntary. This was stated RIA News head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“This is a forced and necessary measure. The export is carried out on a voluntary basis and is designed to save the lives of our countrymen. There is no talk of any general forced evacuation of the population,” he stressed.

According to him, the intensity of Ukrainian shelling of the front-line regions has increased many times in recent days, the number of dead and wounded is in the dozens. Therefore, the resettlement of residents is organized for their safety, as soon as the front line moves deeper into Ukraine, people will be able to return to their homes again, Rogov concluded.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of the Zaporozhye region for economy Andriy Kozenko said that it is planned to resettle 70,000 people from the areas of the region that have been shelled. According to him, the decision was made to ensure security. Kozenko noted that the relocation has already begun in the Pologovsky district, the resettlement is taking place in Berdyansk. Acting Governor of the region Yevgeny Balitsky promised that people would be provided with everything necessary.