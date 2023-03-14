Rogov said that Kyiv began the transfer of military aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Zaporozhye direction

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, said that Kyiv had begun transferring combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to the Zaporozhye direction, reports RIA News.

Rogov announced the transfer of military aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv is sending Soviet fighters and helicopters, which were unofficially transferred to it by the countries of the former Warsaw Pact. Among the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also aircraft taken out by the United States from Afghanistan.

Earlier, Rogov announced the “hidden mobilization” of students in Ukraine. According to him, they began to be expelled for far-fetched reasons. A similar situation has developed in four regions of Ukraine controlled by the regime of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The lists from the universities will be handed over to the military registration and enlistment offices in order to call up those expelled into the army – we are talking about tens of thousands of people.