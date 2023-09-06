Balitsky said that the Russian Armed Forces tactically withdrew from Rabotino, Zaporozhye region

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia tactically withdrew from the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region. This was announced on the air of Solovyov Live by the acting head of the region Yevgeny Balitsky, the release is available on the platform Rutube.

“The Russian army left, tactically left this settlement, because to stay on a bare plane, when there is no way to completely dig in, (…) in general, it does not seem appropriate,” he said and added that the RF Armed Forces retreated to hills.

As the acting head of the region pointed out, Rabotino practically does not exist as a result of fairly long battles, the settlement “remained only on the map.” However, Balitsky stressed that Russian troops are at the heights that are dominant, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell into the “funnel” below.

Earlier, Balitsky called the situation on the line of contact in the Rabotino area tense. He noted that the movement of Ukrainian equipment and the advancement of the assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recorded.