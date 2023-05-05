Authorities of Zaporozhye region will begin partial removal of residents of front-line settlements

The authorities of the Zaporozhye region will begin the partial removal of residents of 18 front-line settlements, which began to be subjected to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops. This was announced by the Acting head of the Russian region Evgeny Balitsky in Telegram.

“In this regard, I decided to take out, first of all, children with their parents, the elderly, the disabled, patients of medical institutions from enemy fire and move them from the front-line territories deep into the region,” Balitsky wrote.

Among the settlements whose residents are going to be taken out are Timoshovka, Smirnovka, Tarasovka, Orlyanskoye, Molochansk, Kuibyshevo, Prishib, Tokmak, Malaya Belozerka, Vasilyevka, Velikaya Belozerka, Dneprorudnoe, Mikhailovka, Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, Energodar, Pologi, Horse Discord, Rozovka .

Earlier, a video appeared of the destruction of armored vehicles and infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were trying to conduct reconnaissance in battle near Orekhov in the Zaporozhye region.