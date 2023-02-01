Rogov announced a new line of defense in the Zaporozhye region, taking into account the occupied lines

The first line of defense of the Russian army in the Zaporozhye region has moved forward, now it is being built and supplemented taking into account the new occupied lines. About it RIA News said the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

According to him, in January, as a result of the offensive actions of the Russian army on the Zaporizhzhya line of contact, it was possible to achieve in total more than a few months before, and the troops consolidated their successes.

On January 31, Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) almost everywhere left the first line of defense in the Zaporozhye region and retreated to pre-prepared positions “on the second and third lines.” Rogov also added that the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch an offensive in the region were “temporarily frustrated.”

Earlier, British intelligence recognized the successes of the Russian army during the special operation. It was noted that recently Russia has been able to achieve significant progress in encircling the Ukrainian major defense point – the city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). According to the British Ministry of Defense, the Russian command plans to build on the success and organize an offensive, including on other sectors of the front.