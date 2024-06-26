Rogov reported an explosion in Melitopol, Zaporizhia region

Chairman of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in Telegram– the channel reported about the explosion in Melitopol.

“It’s loud in Melitopol. An explosion occurred in this city in the Zaporozhye region. The cause and nature of the explosion is being clarified,” the official wrote.

Rogov added that according to preliminary data, the air defense system was activated. He promised to provide details later.

Earlier, explosions occurred in Kharkov and Kyiv-controlled Kherson. Air raid sirens were declared in these regions, as well as in the Nikolaev and Dnipropetrovsk regions.