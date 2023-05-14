Rogov announced an air strike on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye region

In the Zaporozhye region, Russian aircraft attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near the city of Gulyaipole. On Saturday, May 14, reports RIA News with reference to the head of the Zaporozhye movement “We are together with Russia.”

According to Rogov, the target was the places of deployment of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), their weapons and ammunition depots. Thus, the Russian military does not allow the accumulation of equipment and supplies on the line of contact.

Currently, over 70 percent of the Zaporozhye region is under Russian control. As a result of the referendum, it became a subject of the Russian Federation in September 2022, but Kyiv did not recognize the results. Earlier, Rogov said that the special services of Ukraine have stepped up terrorist activity in the Zaporozhye region.