Rogov: Armed Forces of Ukraine are regrouping after a failure in the Zaporozhye region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are regrouping after an unsuccessful offensive attempt in the Zaporozhye region. This was stated by the head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, reports RIA News.

“The enemy is regrouping personnel and equipment after the failure of another attempt to break through our line of defense,” Rogov said, pointing out that the attack was carried out on the Orekhovskaya sector of the front.

Now, according to Rogov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a new attack in this area, trying to create new units for the offensive. The Russian military, on the other hand, strikes at places of accumulation of Ukrainian units with artillery and drones.

Earlier, the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev acknowledged the lack of advancement of the Ukrainian army in the battles near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). In the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlements of Orekhovo – Vasilevka – Paraskovievka, the Ukrainian army did not achieve a change in the situation.