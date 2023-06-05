Vladimir Rogov announced an eight-hour battle with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front line in the Zaporozhye direction

Combat clashes in the area of ​​the Vremevsky ledge in the Zaporozhye direction lasted more than eight hours. Told about it RIA News head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

According to him, the enemy had previously undertaken reconnaissance in force in this area, but today it was more active and massive. Nevertheless, Rogov said, all attempts to break through the front line have been thwarted, and a full-scale offensive by Ukrainian troops is not recorded.

He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are probing the line of defense and the readiness of Russian troops to repel a more massive attack on the Zaporozhye region.

Before that, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted an offensive in the Zaporozhye direction by a group of 10 tanks, armored vehicles and a company tactical infantry group.

Information about an attempted breakthrough in the area of ​​​​the Vremevsky salient was confirmed by the commander of the Vostok battalion, Alexander Khodakovsky. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to achieve tactical success here, taking one position, but suffered significant losses. “Now the enemy is increasing its presence in the breakthrough area – obviously, it seeks to increase its achievements,” the battalion commander wrote.