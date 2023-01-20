Rogov said that the Russian Armed Forces advanced 7 km in the Zaporozhye direction

The Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation advanced seven kilometers in the Zaporozhye direction in a day. On the night of Saturday, January 21, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov spoke about this in his Telegram-channel.

“During the day, our troops moved forward to a depth of about 7 km. There are at least seven settlements in the process of final liberation,” Rogov said.

On Friday, January 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops had taken control of the village of Lobkove in the Zaporozhye region. Offensive operations in the area of ​​​​the settlement were carried out by units of the Eastern Military District of Russia.