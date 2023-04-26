For people with several cars there is a nice advantage to road pricing; suspending the car to save road tax would no longer be necessary. After all, you no longer pay a fixed amount per month, but only for the kilometers. However, it seems that the insurers are still forcing enthusiasts into suspension, because the premiums will double. This reports it Gazette of Antwerp.

Consulting company Capgemini investigated how premiums for car insurance will develop in the coming years. As cars become more and more expensive to repair, premiums also rise. (This also applies to older cars – because if you buy a new car with that, your liability insurer has to dig deep into the pockets.) In 2030, monthly premiums could even be twice as high as they are now. This has nothing to do with road pricing, but the increased costs do coincide by chance.

The cost of repairs is getting more expensive because cars have more and more tech on board. In the past you had to repair a bumper in the event of a collision, but now you also have to replace all the sensors behind the grille and adjust everything again. Reuters reported earlier than electric cars are declared a total loss relatively quickly, because the premiums do not help either.

Also risk of hacking

‘Such cars are not only more expensive to purchase, repairing a defect or damage sometimes costs up to half more due to all the technological gadgets on board, a connected car is at risk of being hacked, and for shared cars we are already seeing more claims being reported. These are all factors that have an impact and that the insurers will therefore calculate sooner or later,’ says a Capgemini spokesperson.

Incidentally, insurance will not suddenly be twice as expensive on 1 January. The premiums will increase little by little in the coming years.