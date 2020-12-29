In today’s time, the craze of OTT platform is seen increasing in the audience. Viewers are now preferring to watch movies on OTT platforms instead of cinemas. In the year 2020, many such films have been released on these platforms, which have been highly appreciated by the audience. Let us know that this year many Bollywood stars have stepped into the world of web series and through this they have made their own special place in the hearts of people.

Bobby Deol’s acting in the ‘Ashram’ web series was strong. This film has been directed by Prakash Jha. Bobby has worked in a web series for the first time. In this series released in August 2020, Bobby has played the role of a Baba. The series was released on the OTT platform MX Player. The second part of this series has also been released, furthering the story of the first season. Let us know that since then, the audience is very fond of Bobby’s acting.

Abhishek Bachchan seen in ‘Breath: Into the Shadows’

After a long time, Abhishek Bachchan, who was seen in the web series ‘Breath: Into the Shadows’, is now highly praised by the audience. He has played a strong role in this web series. In this web series, Abhishek Bachchan has played the role of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal.

Arshad plays strong role in ‘Asura’

Arshad Warsi, who often plays in comedy films, did a tremendous job in the web series ‘Asura’ in the year 2020. After watching this web series, viewers have liked their new style. Let me tell you that in this web series it is shown that an asura is hidden inside every human being.

Sushmita Sen hits ‘Arya’

Sushmita Sen did a tremendous job in the web series ‘Arya’ in the year 2020. This webseries was released on Disney Plus Hotstar. In this web series, Sushmita is seen saving her family. At the same time, viewers have also given a lot of love to this web series.

