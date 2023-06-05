In Yakutia, the village of Ust-Yansk was flooded due to rising water levels in the Yana River. At the disposal of “Izvestia” on Monday, June 5, there was a video from the scene of a natural disaster.

The footage shows how powerful streams of water literally “move” the barge from its place. According to local residents, the ship is expected to stop in the village of Nizhneyansk. Residential buildings are half blocked by water, roads are flooded – many people prepared for the flood in advance and put their dwellings on piles. The villagers also use boats to get around.

As specified in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Yakutia, the water level in the Yana River is gradually decreasing. Emergency services are on the scene.

“The water level near the village exceeded the critical level, as a result of which there was flooding of low-lying areas in the village of Ust-Yansk, Ust-Yansk district, in total, 38 courtyards were flooded, with a population of 108 people, including 25 children,” the department noted.

At the end of May, as a result of floods in the Stavropol Territory, due to rising water levels, private houses in some territories were flooded. According to local residents, a faulty storm sewer could have led to such an unfavorable outcome.

On May 26, a storm warning was issued in the region due to bad weather.