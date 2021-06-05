In the worlds of Flyppy – artistic name of Ismael Cerezo Ramírez (Murcia, 1967) – glass and iron go well together. His latest exhibition, ‘Carne con ojos’, is a manifestation of his versatility with these materials and, why not, his tendency to oneirism. On this occasion, the Murcia Regional Craft Center offers 60 sculptural works inspired by nature. A spectacular illuminated fourteen-meter-long escolopendra welcomes the visitor, who is soon abducted by beings of shapes and colors to which the human eye is often not so accustomed.

Flyppy exhibition Place Regional Center for Crafts. Francisco Rabal Street, Murcia. Schedule Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Flyppy’s sculptural elements are often “pieces of cast iron and informal glass, transformed into sculptures full of elegance and creativity.” Seeing is believing it. The Murcian artist, who worked in Pere Ignasi’s workshop in S’Hostalot (Mallorca), makes the viewer laugh with his creations, and want to live with them forever. The jellyfish that does not sting, the cactus that does not prick, the snail that does not drool …

This is an opportunity to get to know the life that exists not only in Flyppy’s workshop but also in that of all the artisans who work in the Region, who have their home in this network of centers. Here you can buy products on display of all the trades represented, from esparto – in danger of extinction – to nativity scenes and goldsmithing. Flyppy is the big hook. Total amazement.